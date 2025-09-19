Brad Everett Young, 'Grey's Anatomy' actor, dies at 46 in a car accident in Los Angeles

Celebrity photographer and 'Grey's Anatomy' actor – Brad Everett Young – died at the age of 46 years on Monday due to injuries sustained from a traffic accident in Los Angeles, reported USA Today on Thursday.
The report added, quoting Young's publicist Paul Christensen, that Young's accident took place on the 134 Freeway late Sunday when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle driving in the wrong direction.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
