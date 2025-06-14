Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon go public with romance, spotted on double date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has officially stepped back into the spotlight with his new partner, Ines de Ramon, following the end of his long-running divorce proceedings with actress Angelina Jolie.

The pair stepped out for a double dinner date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Brad Pitt and de Ramon made their first public appearance as a couple during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, held earlier this month. While the outing marked a significant moment in Pitt’s personal life, the actor insists it wasn’t planned.

Speaking candidly at the event, Pitt said, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

The pair began dating in 2022 but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. That changed on Friday, June 13, when the couple was seen enjoying a double date with fellow actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid in New York City. The group was photographed leaving Cote Korean Steakhouse, with the images later shared by pop culture outlet Deuxmoi.

Despite the high-profile nature of the evening, it was Pitt’s outfit that sparked online debate. The actor wore loose-fitting black velvet trousers paired with black dress shoes and a light blue button-down shirt, drawing comparisons to fashion from the late '90s and early 2000s.

Internet's reaction Some critics took to social media to question the choice, but others praised the star for staying true to his laid-back style.

A person wrote, “It's nice to see the guys out with their kids! Sorry, girlfriends (sic).” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Didn’t think I’d ever say this but Brad is giving the ick with that outfit (sic).”

A third user wrote,"Gigi giving 0 effort for this dinner I love it (sic)."

Internet's reaction to Brad-Ines and Bradley-Gigi double dinner date.

With his divorce now final and a new relationship stepping into the public sphere, Pitt seems ready to embrace the next chapter—on his own terms.

The actor will next be seen in ‘F1’, alongside Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will hit theatres on June 27.