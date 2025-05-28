Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce with Angelina Jolie, talks about public attention over personal life: ‘It’s been…’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt graced the GQ magazine cover, promoting his upcoming film F1 as he opened up about his divorce from Angelina Jolie. He and Angelina fought a messy legal battle which stretched for 8 years before finalising their divorce.

Brad Pitt on divorce with Angelina Jolie Talking about it for the first time, Brad Pitt rejected questions when asked whether he felt "relief" after he and Angelina reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing," Pitt said.

“Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” he added.

Pitt opened up about how his "personal life is always in the news" while talking about his film, co-starring Damson Idris.

"It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way," he told the magazine.

Brad Pitt on his personal life making headlines When asked if working in F1 acted as a “refuge” from all the attention around his personal life, Pitt shared, “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know.

“Mostly I feel pretty… My life is fairly contained.” “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Once a powerful couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating in the 2000s and later married in 2014.

They settled their divorce last year in December after fighting a long legal battle which went on for eight years.

Angelina's lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement, as quoted by Variety the then: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Timeline of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage Their marriage came down crashing publicly after an alleged physical altercation between them on a private plane.

Angelina alleged in her lawsuit that Brad Pitt “choked” one of his children, “struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

She filed for divorce after the alleged incident in September 2016.

While Brad wasn't charged by authorities after investigations at that time, Jolie later refused to press charges.