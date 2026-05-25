Brad Pitt is enjoying ‘peace, support’ of ‘easygoing’ Ines de Ramon; marriage not on cards

A third marriage is reportedly off the table for Brad Pitt, who, an insider said, was enjoying the "peace and support of his easygoing girlfriend” Ines de Ramon, a 33-year-old jewellery designer.

Brad went through a tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, and has been dating Ines since 2022.

While the couple is “very happy,” marriage is not in the cards for them, sources told the Daily Mail, adding that they doubt he’s ever getting married again or have any more kids.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates but there is no rush in that direction,” a source said.

‘Alienated, devastated’ Brad Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 and were in a contentious legal battle for eight years before settling in 2024. To date, the former star couple are engaged in a court battle over Château Miraval, the posh estate they co-owned in France.

The source close to Brad claimed that Angelina started a “campaign of alienation” against the actor, "which has been successful”. “The antagonism is huge,” the source told the Daily Mail. “He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.”

Their six kids — Maddox (24), Pax (22), Zahara (21), Shiloh (19), and twins Knox and Vivienne (17) — are also estranged from the Hollywood star.

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Last week, Zahara graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Brad was absent from the event. According to the TMZ report, the actor did not reach out to Zahara ahead of her college graduation.

“Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend,” a source told the outlet.

However, a Brad Pitt insider hit back, saying, “You can’t have it both ways – to promote a complete estrangement and then criticise someone for not going to an event when you’ve made sure that they would not be welcome.”

“That’s not a situation which he created,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“It’s a shame people feel the need to cast a shadow over this celebration by taking a dig at a father who has already been separated from his family,” a source told Page Six.

Notably, Zahara dropped Pitt’s last name while walking on stage to receive her diploma for her Bachelor of Arts in psychology; instead of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, she was announced to the crowd as Zahara Marley Jolie.

At the event, she spoke warmly about her close bond with Angelina, and said, “I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people.”

Earlier this year, Angelina said she is officially ready to get away from Los Angeles and is planning to put her historic home for sale. Reports said she “never wanted to live in LA full time,” but couldn't leave earlier because of the custody arrangement with Brad.