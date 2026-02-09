Brad Pitt reprises Oscar-winning role in The Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer

Los Angeles [US], February 9 (ANI): Brad Pitt is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role in the highly anticipated followup to 2019's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Netflix unveiled a surprise teaser trailer for 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' during Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The official teaser has yet to be released online, according to People.

The film sees Pitt, 62, returning as stunt performer Cliff Booth, the character he portrayed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit. The upcoming movie is directed by David Fincher, known for The Social Network and Gone Girl, marking a reunion with Pitt for the first time since The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008. The duo had previously collaborated on Se7en and Fight Club.

Reports of Pitt and Fincher's collaboration first surfaced in April 2025. In July, the actor was photographed on set wearing a long blond wig, a mustache, a yellow floral shirt, and jeans, as per People.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' explored Booth and Dalton's lives in 1969 Hollywood, imagining an alternate history where the characters inadvertently prevent Sharon Tate's murder. Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2020 Oscars for his performance, while the movie also secured Best Production Design.

Deadline previously reported that 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' follows the character as a "Hollywood studio fixer" after the events of the original film. The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Taken, and Corey Fogelmanis, according to People.