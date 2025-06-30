Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ makes $140 million globally; here are the actor’s top 5 highest-grossing movies

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has made a roaring comeback with his latest film F1. The sports drama has $140 million globally, including $55.6 million from North America alone, as per a report by Business Standard. However, this is just the latest in a long list of box office victories for the actor, who has headlined some of the most successful films over the past three decades.

Brad Pitt's net worth In addition to his impressive box office success, Pitt’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million as of 2025. This wealth has been primarily accumulated through his extensive acting career, as well as through his production company, Plan B Entertainment, which has backed several critically acclaimed films. His financial success has also been bolstered by strategic investments in real estate and other business ventures.

Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing films Here’s a look at Brad Pitt’s five highest-grossing films, based on worldwide box office revenue:

World War Z (2013) — $540 million Directed by Marc Forster, the film stars Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos and Daniella Kertesz. The story follows UN investigator Gerry Lane (Pitt), who races against time to find a solution as a deadly zombie virus spreads across the Globe. The apocalyptic spectacle, gripping pace and Pitt’s solid performance contributed to the film’s success. A sequel was planned but never materialised.

Troy (2004) — $497 million This epic starred Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger and Sean Bean. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the film is a sweeping retelling of Homer’s Iliad, focusing on Achilles (Pitt), the legendary Greek warrior. The epic scale, stunning visuals and Pitt’s transformation into a mythological hero made the film a box office hit.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) — $487 million

Directed by Doug Liman, the film stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a suburban couple who discover they are both secret assassins hired to kill each other. One of the key reasons for the film’s success was the on-screen chemistry between Pitt and Jolie, who later became a real-life couple.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) — $450 million This heist film features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Pitt. The story follows Danny Ocean (Clooney), who leads a team of conmen, including Pitt’s Rusty Ryan, to pull off a massive Vegas casino heist. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film impressed audiences with its slick direction, stylish cast and great camaraderie.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) — $392 million Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film stars Pitt alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in a nostalgic dive into 1969 Hollywood. The story follows ageing actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). With a star-studded cast, strong direction and a perfect blend of real and fictional narratives, the film was destined for success.

FAQs What is Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie? World War Z (2013) leads the chart with $540 million in worldwide earnings.

Is F1 Brad Pitt’s most successful opening? Yes, F1 is Apple Studios' biggest debut and one of Pitt’s strongest openings globally, earning $140 million in its first weekend.

What genre does Brad Pitt succeed in most? Pitt has thrived across genres: from thrillers and war films to dramas and historical epics.

What awards has Brad Pitt won for acting? Brad Pitt has won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.