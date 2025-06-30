Brad Pitt’s F1 movie hits theatres, but internet says Saif Ali Khan's 'Ta Ra Rum Pum did it first'

Brad Pitt may be racing into theatres with his latest Hollywood outing, F1, but Indian moviegoers have already waved the checkered flag in favour of a 2007 Bollywood classic: Ta Ra Rum Pum. Released in India on June 27, F1 follows Pitt as a former Formula One driver making a high-stakes return to the racing world to save a struggling team.

While the film boasts sleek visuals, real F1 footage, and the signature Hollywood sheen, Indian fans on social media are drawing parallels to a much earlier cinematic ride: Ta Ra Rum Pum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.

Internet roots for Tara Rum Pum Across X and Instagram, Indian fans have been posting side-by-side comparisons, with many joking that F1 feels like a high-budget remake of Ta Ra Rum Pum — minus the songs, emotional intensity, and “bring it on jaana” energy.

A user asked on X, “F1 might be good and all, but have you seen ta ra rum pum? like, HAVE YOU?”

And Indian fans aren’t letting Hollywood forget that Bollywood did it all , with full musical numbers, dramatic rain sequences, and kids who taught us resilience (and how to sing while being broke).

"Don't compare Brad Pitt's F1 to Tara Rum Pum, the angrezi one doesn't have ‘bring it on bring it on bring it on jaana ab toh forever’,” wrote another.

"F1 movie is a remake of our classic Bollywood movie called Tara Rum Pum," declared the third user.

"Recently rewatched the 2007 Bollywood movie Ta Ra Rum Pum and it's literally just the upcoming F1 movie but better. I know it's NASCAR, but there's more substance in this. Way more," the fourth user expressed.

The fifth user commented, "F1 movie is beasically Tara Rum Pum in English with same plot as driver once who was top of his game becomes taxi driver and struggles but later does the comeback!"

While F1 is set in the high-octane world of Formula One racing, Ta Ra Rum Pum unfolded in the NASCAR circuit, with Saif playing Rajveer Singh, a hotshot racer who crashes, falls into financial ruin, and climbs his way back, supported by his family and a few unforgettable songs along the way.