Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home ‘ransacked’ in shocking burglary, say police

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's residence has been ‘ransacked’ by a trio of thieves, as per the latest report of BBC. Reportedly, a group of thieves broke into his house in the Los Feliz late on Wednesday through a front window.

Burglary at Brad Pitt's LA house As per the Los Angeles Police Department, the burglars “ransacked the location.”

Reportedly, the burglary took place around 22:30 local time on Wednesday. Pitt wasn't home when the incident took place.

Reportedly, the intruders have fled with items from the actor's house. However, it is not known what items have been stolen.

It is said that police initially did not confirm the house belonged to Pitt. Later, the address matched that of a property bought by the Oscar-winning actor in 2023.

Brad Pitt is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film F1, releasing on 27 June in the US. Earlier this week, a special screening of the film was held in London. It was also attended by Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton.

The actor's representative is yet to share an update about the burglary incident.

Jennifer Aniston's stalking incident Earlier this year, a man was charged with stalking Pitt's ex-wife, actor Jennifer Aniston and crashing his car through the front gate of her home in LA.

As per Deadline, the incident took place when the man drove his vehicle through the gates of Aniston's Bel-Air property at approximately 12:20 pm on May 5.