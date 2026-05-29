Brad Pitt sued by intimate skincare brand over name dispute, company seeks damages

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has become embroiled in a new legal dispute after a California-based skincare company filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The lawsuit has been brought by Beau D., a Malibu-based brand known for its intimate skincare products for male genitalia. The company claims that Pitt's skincare line, Beau Domaine, uses branding that is too similar to its own and has now sought legal action over the matter.

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According to the complaint, Beau D. is pursuing claims of false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California's Business and Professions Code. The company is also seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and wants Pitt's brand to stop using the Beau Domaine name.

What Is The Lawsuit About? At the centre of the dispute is the similarity between the names Beau D. and Beau Domaine.

The Malibu-based company argues that the branding used by Pitt's skincare venture is likely to create confusion and has therefore infringed on its trademark rights.

As part of the lawsuit, Beau D. is asking the court to award monetary damages and prevent the continued use of the Beau Domaine name.

The legal challenge marks the latest controversy involving Pitt, who has also been involved in a separate legal dispute concerning the sale of shares in a French winery once jointly owned with his former wife, Angelina Jolie.

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Brand Founder Details Earlier Settlement Talks Before filing the lawsuit, Beau D. founder Brandon Palas said he attempted to resolve the issue through private discussions.

Speaking to RadarOnline, Palas claimed that multiple settlement proposals had been presented to Pitt's team before legal action was initiated.

"We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith," Palas told RadarOnline.

He added, "(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts."

According to Palas, discussions took place regarding the possibility of financial support that would allow Beau D. to rebrand itself. However, those talks ultimately did not result in an agreement.

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Palas said Pitt's partners were not interested in changing the Beau Domaine branding, and negotiations regarding financial assistance for Beau D. eventually fell through.

Product At The Centre Of The Brand Beau D. markets intimate skincare products designed for male genital care.

According to the company, one of its products, described as "crème p*nis," was developed to put “power in your package.”

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In comments to AirMail, Palas discussed the intended benefits of the product.

"It will help to bring plumpness to that skin, inspire collagen production, and slow down the process of aging," he said.

No Response Yet From Brad Pitt Neither Brad Pitt nor representatives of Beau Domaine have publicly responded to the latest lawsuit.

As of now, there has been no official statement addressing the allegations raised by Beau D. or the company's demand that the Beau Domaine name be discontinued.

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The legal proceedings are expected to determine whether the branding used by Pitt's skincare line violates trademark protections claimed by the Malibu-based company.

Another Legal Battle Involving Pitt The latest lawsuit comes as Pitt continues to be involved in a highly publicised legal dispute with his former wife, Angelina Jolie.

The former couple have been engaged in a court battle related to the sale of Jolie's stake in Château Miraval, the French winery they once owned together.

While that case remains separate from the trademark dispute, it adds to a growing list of legal matters involving the Oscar-winning actor.

For now, attention will remain on the trademark case and whether the dispute between Beau D. and Beau Domaine can be resolved through the courts or future settlement discussions.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.