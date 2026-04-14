Brahmastra 2 not shelved? Here's what we know about Namit Malhotra reviving Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor's sequel

After the underwhelming response to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra, reports claimed that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji might not return with Brahmastra Part 2. However, several reports indicate that the trilogy might return with an upgrade. According to social media posts and a report by Mid-day, filmmaker Namit Malhotra will work on Brahmastra 2 after wrapping up Ramayana.

Namit Malhotra to helm Brahmastra 2: Report Interestingly, both films, Ramayana and Brahmastra 2, are headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.

Reportedly, Namita Malhotra attended the CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. recently. He was joined by actor Yash, who will be starring as Ravana in Ramayana. Reportedly, during interviews at the event, Malhotra confirmed that he would be taking forward Brahmastra 2, as per The Climax India on X.

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While an official confirmation is still awaited, the news of Brahmastra 2 has left netizens excited.

About Brahmastra 2 Brahmastra 2 is said to focus on the love story between Dev and Amrita, which was revealed in the climax of Part 1. In October 2025, Ayan Mukerji posted pictures from a trip to the mountains. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted him with a film script likely for Brahmastra 2.

Earlier, Mukerji had announced Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 via a statement on social media. It read, "April 4th, 2023 Hi :) The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three!"

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"And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! I also have another piece of news to share... The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me Indian Cinema! Love and Light," he signed off.

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Revisit Brahmastra 1: Cast, review, release date Brahmastra: Part 1 starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the leading roles. Actor Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a special appearance. Drawing inspiration from tales in Hindu mythology, the film received mixed reactions from the critics and audience.

Brahmāstra: Part 1 was released on 9 September 2022.

Ayan Mukerji's last release was War 2 which did not work at the box office.