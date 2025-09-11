'Brand-new identity': Tom Holland opens up about quitting alcohol as he celebrates 3.5 years of sobriety

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Holland has once again opened up about his sobriety journey.

Advertisement

The 'Spider-Man' actor, who is celebrating nearly three and a half years of being sober and quitting alcohol, recently touched upon his accomplishment.

"It feels amazing. A little bit like a brand-new identity, almost," Holland said in an interview, as quoted by People.

The actor went on to spill details about his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero and added, "I'm really proud of it. Every day we are making big steps in the right direction, and we are growing every day--thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products."

Tom Holland has time and again spoken up about his sobriety journey. In another interview, he revealed how he had the habit of overdrinking.

Confessing that he struggled with wanting alcohol, Holland quoted advice from his lawyer, "You will never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink."

Advertisement

"Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let's get drunk and have a good time. I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day," he said, as per the outlet.

An "eye-opening moment" came for Holland when he once asked his younger brother to drive back home from a party, as he wanted to drink to enjoy himself. "It's really helpful when the people closest to you start going, 'Are you sure?'" he shared.

The actor's early struggles with going sober took place on the sets of 'The Crowded Room' in May 2022. Noting that he never sought rehab, the actor chose to lean on his close ones, including family, friends, and old colleagues.

Advertisement

On the work front, Tom Holland has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' - a fourth movie in the web-slinger franchise.