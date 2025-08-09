Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, dies at 48 after three-year cancer battle

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 48. His family confirmed the news to People, sharing in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon had battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Advertisement

According to People, Blackstock learned he was sick not long after his divorce from Clarkson was finalized. The type of cancer hasn’t been disclosed. In 2022, he left the public eye and moved back to Montana.

Blackstock and Clarkson were married in 2013 and had two children together - daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9. He also had two older kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

Amid the outpouring of grief over Blackstock’s death, fans are now looking at how Kelly Clarkson’s shows might be affected by the tragedy that has struck her family.

Kelly Clarkson pulls back from the spotlight Earlier this year, Clarkson’s absences from her NBC talk show puzzled fans. In March, guest hosts like Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes and Josh Groban stepped in while she was away. At the time, social media buzzed with speculation about her health or career, reports Parade.

Advertisement

Then on August 6 - just one day before Blackstock’s death - Clarkson canceled the rest of her August Las Vegas residency shows. She addressed the move on Instagram: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” as per Parade.

A friend of Clarkson’s told People she’s been “devastated” for her kids and did her best to protect them from the harder parts of their dad’s illness. “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy… She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids,” the source said.

Advertisement

Talk show to return this fall The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for its seventh season this fall. The sixth season of the Emmy-winning series wrapped in June, just before Clarkson kicked off her Vegas run in July.

FAQs Who were Brandon Blackstock’s parents? He was the son of music manager Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter.

Is Brandon Blackstock related to Reba McEntire? He was her former stepson through her marriage to Narvel Blackstock.

Did Brandon Blackstock remarry? No public record indicates he remarried after his divorce from Clarkson.

What type of cancer did Brandon Blackstock have? The family has not disclosed the specific diagnosis.

When did Brandon Blackstock die? He passed away on August 7, 2025, surrounded by family.