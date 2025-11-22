Brendan Fraser explores loneliness in Rental Family, says 'I try to chase it away'

Washington, DC [US], November 22 (ANI): Three years after his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser has embraced a deeply personal new project in Tokyo. In Hikari's Rental Family, Fraser portrays Philip, an American actor adrift in Japan who finds purpose and human connection by serving as a surrogate family member to those struggling with loneliness, according to Variety.

Speaking on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Fraser noted the film's unique storytelling approach. "This film really doesn't have a declared villain," he said, highlighting the story's focus on social and personal obstacles rather than traditional conflict. The project appealed to Fraser for both practical and emotional reasons. "Automatically, selfishly, I thought, dream job... Going overseas, learning enough Japanese for passable dialogue, running around busy Tokyo," he shared.

The premise draws on a real-life phenomenon, with around 300 rental family agencies operating in Tokyo since the 1980s. Fraser emphasised the human need behind the concept. "Sometimes people just want you to look them in the eyes and to let them know that you know that they exist, and that's enough," he said. The film goes further, exploring the consequences when make-believe attachments become authentic, as per the outlet.

Fraser described his collaboration with director Hikari as a meeting of shared sensibilities and personal connection. "We were finding a kinship with one another in the things that interested us in our approach to the work," he recalled. The role also allowed him to reflect on his own experiences of loneliness. "I try to chase it away. I try to keep myself busy. Or sometimes I'll accept it and sit in it. And it's possible to feel alone, although you are not. You don't want to intrude on anyone's personal life. But I think you can identify with - even having company doesn't give you a sense of feeling less lonely," Fraser admitted, according to Variety.

Reflecting on human connection, Fraser emphasised the importance of small, meaningful interactions. "There's a reason why we call your brother, and it refuels you... It really does give you something that you can't buy or ingest or wear," he said, capturing the emotional heart of Rental Family.