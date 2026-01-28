Brides, groom, and horror: Stranger Things team teases first look of new Netflix series

Netflix has released the first look at a new horror series from the executive producers of Stranger Things and the director of Baby Reindeer.

Titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, the show follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. All eight episodes will be available on the streaming service from 26 March.

The series was created by screenwriter Haley Z. Boston, who pitched the idea to Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

Advertisement

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script,” Duffer Brothers told The Independent. “She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Also Read | Netflix officially rewrites Stranger Things lore with new prequel

The series will be the first non-Stranger Things production released by the Duffers’ Upside Down Pictures. Another science-fiction show, The Boroughs, starring Geena Davis and Bill Pullman, is scheduled for later this year.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen will be directed by Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer), Axelle Carolyn (The Midnight Club), and Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve). The series stars Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, The Night Manager) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus, Overcompensating) as the bride and groom. Supporting cast members include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine and Gus Birney.

Advertisement

The Duffer Brothers previously achieved massive success with Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most-watched series, which concluded on New Year’s Day.

In the final episode, the heroes from Hawkins, Indiana defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) with the help of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). After Joyce (Winona Ryder) decapitates the villain, Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) rig bombs on the inter-dimensional bridge to the Upside Down, while Eleven seemingly sacrifices herself.

One final scene suggests Eleven may have survived. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) claims she faked her death, and an older Eleven is shown walking through a distant town. Ross Duffer was quoted as saying by the outlet: “Our goal, our hope is to leave it up to the fans, ultimately, and the audience in terms of what they believe, just as we leave it up to our characters in that basement to decide what they believe or not.”

Advertisement