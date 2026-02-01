Bridgerton Season 4 Cast Guide: Full list of returning stars and new characters in the Netflix romance

‘Bridgerton’ returns with its fourth season, shifting the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton and opening a new chapter in the popular Netflix period drama. Since its debut, the series has become one of the streamer’s most successful originals, blending Regency-era romance with modern sensibilities and lavish production design.

Season 4 continues this tradition, adapting a key storyline from Julia Quinn’s novels while expanding the world of the ton with new characters, conflicts and emotional stakes.

Here is your cast guide for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Benedict Bridgerton – Luke Thompson Luke Thompson steps into the spotlight as Benedict Bridgerton, the free-spirited and artistic second son of the Bridgerton family. Known for his charm and reluctance to conform to society’s expectations, Benedict has long avoided marriage.

Season 4 centres on his romantic awakening after he encounters the mysterious Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball. Benedict’s journey explores themes of class, identity and personal freedom, as he grapples with loving a woman who exists outside the rigid structures of high society. His storyline marks a shift from carefree indulgence to emotional responsibility.

Sophie Baek – Yerin Ha Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha, is the new romantic lead of Season 4. A maid by circumstance but refined in spirit, Sophie lives on the margins of aristocratic society. Her brief encounter with Benedict at the masquerade ignites a romance shaped by secrecy and social barriers.

Beneath her quiet resilience lies intelligence, kindness and strength. Sophie’s story highlights the harsh realities of class inequality in Regency England, while also offering a hopeful narrative about dignity, self-worth and love that transcends status.

Anthony Bridgerton – Jonathan Bailey Jonathan Bailey returns as Anthony Bridgerton, the Viscount and head of the Bridgerton family. Having already navigated his own turbulent love story, Anthony now serves as a stabilising influence. In Season 4, he acts as both protector and advisor to his younger siblings, particularly Benedict.

Anthony’s arc reflects maturity and restraint, showing how responsibility and love can coexist. Though no longer at the centre of romantic drama, his presence reinforces family unity and tradition within the broader narrative.

Kate Bridgerton – Simone Ashley Simone Ashley reprises her role as Kate Bridgerton, now settled into her role as Viscountess. Kate’s character continues to embody confidence, independence and emotional intelligence. In Season 4, she offers a grounded counterpoint to the romantic chaos unfolding around her. Kate’s interactions with Violet and Anthony reflect her growing influence within the family, while her empathy allows her to connect with characters navigating emotional uncertainty. Though less prominent, her presence remains impactful.

Penelope Bridgerton – Nicola Coughlan Nicola Coughlan returns as Penelope Bridgerton, whose secret identity as Lady Whistledown is now public knowledge. Season 4 explores Penelope’s evolution as she balances marriage, public scrutiny and personal integrity. No longer hidden behind anonymity, she must redefine her voice and purpose within society. Penelope’s storyline focuses on accountability, growth and the cost of truth, while maintaining the wit and warmth that have made her a fan favourite.

Colin Bridgerton – Luke Newton Luke Newton continues as Colin Bridgerton, now adjusting to married life with Penelope. Colin’s arc this season is quieter but reflective, exploring themes of partnership, support and self-discovery. He is no longer the wandering observer but a committed husband learning how to stand alongside a strong, independent woman. His relationship with Penelope offers emotional stability and insight into evolving gender dynamics within the ton.

Eloise Bridgerton – Claudia Jessie Claudia Jessie returns as Eloise Bridgerton, the fiercely independent and intellectually curious sister. Eloise remains sceptical of traditional romance, even as she supports Benedict’s unconventional love story. Her character continues to question societal norms and expectations placed on women.

In Season 4, Eloise acts as a moral compass and confidante, offering sharp observations and emotional honesty. Her arc hints at future personal growth without forcing conformity.

Lady Danbury – Adjoa Andoh Adjoa Andoh reprises her role as Lady Danbury, one of the most influential figures in the ton. Known for her sharp intellect and commanding presence, Lady Danbury continues to shape events from behind the scenes. In Season 4, she provides wisdom, subtle guidance and occasional intervention. Her character symbolises experience, resilience and strategic thinking, making her an enduring pillar of the series.

Violet Bridgerton – Ruth Gemmell Ruth Gemmell returns as Violet Bridgerton, the family’s devoted matriarch. Violet’s role in Season 4 is pivotal, as her masquerade ball sets the main romance in motion. She remains deeply invested in her children’s happiness, balancing tradition with compassion. Violet’s warmth and optimism continue to anchor the emotional heart of the Bridgerton household.

Queen Charlotte – Golda Rosheuvel Golda Rosheuvel reprises her commanding role as Queen Charlotte. Her influence over society remains absolute, with her approval defining social success. In Season 4, the Queen’s presence reinforces the stakes of reputation and visibility. Her scenes add grandeur, tension and political weight to the narrative, reminding viewers of power structures beyond romance.

Michaela Stirling – Masali Baduza Masali Baduza joins the cast as Michaela Stirling, a reimagined character drawn from Julia Quinn’s novels. Michaela brings fresh energy and complexity to the ensemble. Her storyline subtly expands the emotional and romantic scope of the series, signalling a more inclusive and evolving interpretation of the source material.

Lady Araminta Gun – Katie Leung Katie Leung portrays Lady Araminta Gun, Sophie’s cold and ambitious stepmother. Araminta is driven by status and control, treating Sophie as an obstacle rather than family.

Her character embodies the cruelty of rigid class systems and the emotional toll of neglect and manipulation.

Rosamund Li – Michelle Mao Michelle Mao plays Rosamund Li, Araminta’s eldest daughter. Rosamund is ambitious, competitive and determined to secure her place in high society. Her rivalry with Sophie fuels household tension and exposes deep insecurities beneath her polished exterior.

Posy Li – Isabella Wei Isabella Wei portrays Posy Li, the younger and kinder sister in the Li family. Posy’s compassion sets her apart, offering Sophie rare moments of kindness. Her character highlights the possibility of empathy within oppressive environments.

Francesca Stirling – Hannah Dodd Hannah Dodd returns as Francesca Stirling, whose quieter personality contrasts with her siblings. Season 4 explores her emotional depth and internal struggles. Francesca’s storyline adds subtlety and maturity, focusing on emotional connection rather than spectacle.

John Stirling – Victor Alli Victor Alli reprises his role as John Stirling, Francesca’s husband. His calm, reserved nature complements Francesca’s introspection. Their relationship explores companionship, silence and understanding rather than dramatic passion.

Alice Mondrich – Emma Naomi Emma Naomi returns as Alice Mondrich, a grounded and supportive presence. Alice represents life beyond aristocracy, offering perspective and warmth. Her role reinforces themes of stability and partnership.

Will Mondrich – Martins Imhangbe Martins Imhangbe reprises Will Mondrich, a man navigating social mobility with integrity. Will’s storyline continues to explore class boundaries and personal honour, providing a contrast to the ton’s excesses.

Brimsley – Hugh Sachs Hugh Sachs returns as Brimsley, the Queen’s loyal secretary. Observant and discreet, Brimsley often witnesses society’s secrets without judgement. His understated humour remains a highlight.

Mrs Varley – Lorraine Ashbourne Lorraine Ashbourne continues as Mrs Varley, the Featherington housekeeper. Loyal and perceptive, she understands the family’s vulnerabilities and quietly maintains order amid chaos.

Gregory Bridgerton – Will Tilston Will Tilston returns as Gregory Bridgerton, the youngest sibling. Though still on the fringes of major plots, Gregory’s growth subtly foreshadows future seasons.

Portia Featherington – Polly Walker Polly Walker reprises Portia Featherington, whose relentless ambition remains unchanged. Portia’s schemes and sharp survival instincts continue to drive conflict and dark humour within the series.