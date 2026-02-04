‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 draws nearly 40 million Netflix views worldwide in its first four days

‘Bridgerton’ has returned to Netflix with its much-anticipated fourth season, and the numbers show the Regency-era drama is still a major hit.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Tops Weekly Charts Despite Viewership Dip ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 debuted with 39.7 million views in four days on Netflix — making it the most-watched title on pltform during the week of 27 January to 1 February 2026.

The new season debuted on 29 January 2026, with the first four episodes released at once. That tally of 39.7 million views was enough to put it at number one on the global Netflix Top 10 list in many countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, India and Australia.

While this figure was slightly lower than the opening for Season 3 — which scored 45.1 million views in its first week — it remains a strong showing for a drama that has become one of Netflix’s defining series. Season 3 went on to spend 11 weeks in the Netflix Top 10 and still ranks among the streamer’s most watched English-language shows of all time.

The boost from Season 4 also brought older episodes back into the charts. Both Season 1 and Season 3 re-entered the Netflix Top 10, each with about 2.7 million views during the same period.

More about the latest season of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 centres on Benedict Bridgerton, played by actor Luke Thompson, as he searches for true love. His story this season focuses on a young woman named Sophie Baek, with whom he finds himself in a romantic and somewhat complicated situation after a masquerade ball.

The way the season is being released is also notable. Netflix and the show’s producers decided to split Season 4 into two parts. The first four episodes are already streaming, while the remaining four will be released on 26 February 2026. This staggered release has been used for many popular series to build viewer anticipation.

Despite the strong viewership, the new season has seen mixed reactions from viewers online. Some fans have criticised the pacing and character development, leading to what has been described as “review bombing” on some rating platforms.

However, critics’ scores have remained generally positive, reflecting ongoing interest in the series’ storytelling and production values.

Bridgerton first appeared on Netflix in December 2020 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn, and each season typically focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family as they seek love and navigate the strict social rules of their world.

The show’s success has also had cultural impact far beyond television screens. Regency-inspired fashion trends, music choices and even tourism to historical locations have increased since the series became popular. Many viewers have praised the show’s lush costumes, detailed sets and the way it blends classic romance with modern storytelling touches.

Netflix’s own data shows that Bridgerton has consistently ranked near the top of its most watched series, attracting millions of hours of viewing and strong social media engagement since its debut. The creative team continues to expand the world of the show, and Netflix has already confirmed that further seasons beyond the fourth are planned.

