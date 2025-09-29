Bridgerton Season 4: Netflix teases masquerade ball romance in new poster, release in 2026

The wait for Bridgerton’s next chapter just got more exciting. Netflix has dropped the first poster for Bridgerton Season 4, confirming that the new season will premiere in 2026.

The poster introduces Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, dressed in a silver-white gown and holding a mask behind her back. The imagery teases the much-anticipated masquerade ball, the setting where Sophie first encounters Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

Sharing the poster on social media, Netflix teased: “A masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen.”

What Season 4 is about The upcoming season shifts focus to the Bridgerton family’s bohemian second son, Benedict. Unlike his siblings, Benedict has little interest in marriage, until he meets a mysterious woman at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. Known to him only as the “Lady in Silver,” she is, in fact, Sophie, a maid navigating her own struggles and ambitions.

Season 4 will unfold their romance across eight episodes, blending love, secrets, and the high-society intrigue that the Shondaland series has become known for.

Bridgerton Season 4 cast Season 4 wrapped filming in June and will see several new additions:

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun (Sophie’s stepmother)

Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Sophie’s stepsisters Rosamund and Posy Li Returning cast Fan favourites will also return, including:

