‘Bridgerton' Season 4 Part 2 trailer teases emotional finale as Benedict and Sophie confront love and class divide

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the second part of Bridgerton Season 4, offering fans a closer look at the romantic and emotional stakes awaiting Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie as their story approaches its conclusion.

The trailer opens with sweeping ballroom sequences, intimate conversations and moments of tension between the two central characters, suggesting that the romance which began as fantasy may soon face harsh reality.

Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson, appears increasingly conflicted as he struggles to reconcile his feelings with the strict social hierarchy of Regency London.

The Shondaland series continues to follow bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton, whose storyline has long set him apart from his siblings. Known for his artistic temperament and reluctance to conform to society’s expectations, Benedict’s journey towards love took a decisive turn earlier this season.

The new trailer hints that the truth cannot remain hidden for long. As Benedict grows closer to Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, questions of identity and social status begin to dominate the narrative. Scenes suggest emotional confrontations and mounting risks for Sophie, whose secret threatens not only her future but also Benedict’s reputation.

“Part 2, which premieres Feb. 26, picks up as Benedict’s fantasy collides with reality. As his feelings for Sophie deepen, the trailer teases rising tension around class, identity and loyalty, forcing Benedict to confront whether love can truly exist outside the rigid expectations of the Ton. Sophie, meanwhile, faces growing danger as her secret edges closer to exposure.”

More about Bridgerton Based loosely on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels — particularly An Offer From a Gentleman, which centres on Benedict’s romance — the new season leans heavily into Cinderella-like storytelling, a direction widely discussed by critics following Part 1’s release.

According to entertainment coverage from outlets such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creative team intentionally embraced fairy-tale themes to explore inequality within Regency society while maintaining the franchise’s trademark escapism.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most successful global franchises, praised for its diverse casting, lavish production design and modern storytelling sensibilities layered onto a historical setting. Produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, the series has consistently ranked among the platform’s most-watched titles, with previous seasons driving significant online discussion and renewed interest in period romances.

Season 4 marks a notable shift by placing Benedict at the emotional centre after earlier seasons focused on Colin, Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton respectively. Fans have long anticipated his storyline, especially after hints about his unconventional outlook on love appeared throughout earlier instalments.

The trailer also suggests that Part 2 will expand beyond romance, with political intrigue, family expectations and societal judgement playing larger roles. Quick glimpses of Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton family gatherings and tense ballroom exchanges indicate that the season’s resolution may affect more than just its central couple.