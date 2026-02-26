Bridgerton Season 4 returns with Part 2: Here's when to watch Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story in India

The most awaited final episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 are all set to release on OTT platform Netflix today, February 26. As Bridgerton fans all over the world prepare for high-stakes romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek — the Lady in Silver — all eyes are on upcoming episode release time, as the complexities of their love story and other characters' storylines will finally be unveiled.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: India release The streaming giant will release all four episodes all at once throughout the world. Due to time difference, Indian viewers will be able to stream the beloved web series at 1:30 PM.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release: Global schedule According to a synchronized global schedule, viewers in the United States and Canada, will be able to tune in to their favourite show at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET on February 26. Viewers in the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the new episodes at 8:00 AM GMT.

Release time for other countries is mentioned below:

Singapore — 4:00 PM SGT,

Australia — 7:00 PM AEST

New Zealand — 9:00 PM NZDT

All to know about Bridgerton Season 4 new episodes. Inspired from the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series ‘An Offer from a Gentleman,’ the new episodes. Describing Sophie Baek's character, Brownell, the showrunner and executive producer of Bridgerton Season 4 said, “Sophie in Season 4 is very similar to the Sophie in Julia Quinn’s book,” adding, “Sophie is not a normal damsel in distress in the book, nor is she in our season.”

Elaborating on Sophie's character, Brownell noted. "She’s resourceful and resilient. She’s a chess player, she’s a survivalist. Sometimes, that works against her because it’s hard to get out of survival mode and allow herself to embrace love or playfulness or lightness or joy. Fortunately, those are things Benedict Bridgerton is very good at.”

The upcoming episodes navigate into the complexities of the couple's social standing and the "controversial proposal" after the first half of the season set the stage for their meeting and initial attraction.

All episodes of part 2 are approximately 60 minutes long. The entire Season 4 can be streamed via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and desktop browsers. The first four episodes of Season 4 which were released on January 29 will also be available with the final tranche for those who missed the start of the season.