Bridgerton Season 5 begins filming as Netflix confirms Francesca and Michaela storyline

Netflix has confirmed that the fifth season of Bridgerton will focus on Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling, marking a new chapter for the period romance created by Shonda Rhimes.
The streaming platform unveiled a first-look teaser on Tuesday and announced that production on the eight-episode season has begun in the UK. The series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, follows the romantic lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings.
The news was shared with the caption, “Members of the ton rejoice! For Bridgerton Season 5 is officially underway (sic).”
According to Netflix, the new season will centre on Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, who is described as reserved and often feeling out of place. Two years after the loss of her husband John, she decides to return to the marriage mart for practical reasons.
However, her plans are complicated when John’s cousin Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza, returns to London to manage the Kilmartin estate. Michaela is presented as outwardly charming and lively, but also emotionally guarded. As the two reconnect, Francesca is forced to reconsider her intentions and confront her feelings.
Netflix said the season will explore Francesca’s internal conflict between duty and desire, while Michaela must come to terms with her own vulnerability and her connection to both Francesca and her late cousin’s legacy.
A video montage of both Francesca and Michaela was also released by Netflix with the caption, “Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production (sic).”
The upcoming instalment follows Season 4, which focused on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.
Earlier seasons have each centred on a different sibling. Season 3 starred Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. Season 2 followed Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, while the first season introduced Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton alongside Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset.
With production now underway, further details about the release date for Season 5 are expected to be announced at a later stage.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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