Bridgerton Season 5 Cast: 3 new members to join the ton for Francesca-Michaela's romantic adventure

The Bridgerton ballroom is expecting three new guests in Season 5, as Lady Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling’s love story takes centre stage.

Shonda Rhimes is bringing to the ton Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson, and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.

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The filming for Bridgerton Season 5 has already begun outside London, and the release date is expected to be announced at a later stage. The upcoming historic season marks a major milestone for the series as its first centred on a same-gender couple.

Check out the official character descriptions of these new Bridgerton characters: Tega Alexander , known for his roles in Mobland and The Sandman, will be seen as Christopher Anderson this season. Anderson, according to the official description, is a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. However, behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him.

, known for his roles in Mobland and The Sandman, will be seen as Christopher Anderson this season. Anderson, according to the official description, is a Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. However, behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. Jacqueline Boatswain of the Carnival Row fame will join Bridgerton as Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mother. Mrs Stirling is the very source of her bold daughter’s spirit. Helen seeks to guide, and occasionally push, her daughter through London's social season, with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love.

of the Carnival Row fame will join Bridgerton as Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mother. Mrs Stirling is the very source of her bold daughter’s spirit. Helen seeks to guide, and occasionally push, her daughter through London's social season, with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love. Gemma Knight Jones, known for Been So Long, will join the ton as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, Michaela’s old friend. She serves as Michaela’s confidante and guide to London. Beneath Elizabeth's playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society.

About Bridgerton Season 5 According to Netflix Tudum, the season will spotlight Francesca, the third daughter of the Bridgerton family, as she reenters the marriage mart two years after the death of her husband, Lord John Stirling.

The practical plans of Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, are expected to get complicated as John’s cousin Michaela, played by Masali Baduza, returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate.

This season, Francesca has to decide whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue the inner passions Michaela stirs.

Netflix said the season will explore Francesca’s internal conflict between duty and desire, while Michaela must come to terms with her own vulnerability and her connection to both Francesca and her late cousin’s legacy.

‘Season 5 is going to be about yearning’ Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said that Season 5 will put both women’s emotions in the spotlight. “Season 5 is going to be about yearning,” the writer teased.

“It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We’re not the first by any means,” Brownell told Netflix. “But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge.”

Brownell, who believes that the show is about allowing people to see themselves represented, said, “It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy.”

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What happened in Bridgerton Season 4? Bridgerton Season 4 focused on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.