Bridgerton Season 5 Cast: 3 new members to join the ton for Francesca-Michaela's romantic adventure

The Bridgerton ballroom is expecting three new guests in Season 5, as Lady Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling’s love story takes centre stage.
Shonda Rhimes is bringing to the ton Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson, and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.
The filming for Bridgerton Season 5 has already begun outside London, and the release date is expected to be announced at a later stage. The upcoming historic season marks a major milestone for the series as its first centred on a same-gender couple.
According to Netflix Tudum, the season will spotlight Francesca, the third daughter of the Bridgerton family, as she reenters the marriage mart two years after the death of her husband, Lord John Stirling.
The practical plans of Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, are expected to get complicated as John’s cousin Michaela, played by Masali Baduza, returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate.
This season, Francesca has to decide whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue the inner passions Michaela stirs.
Netflix said the season will explore Francesca’s internal conflict between duty and desire, while Michaela must come to terms with her own vulnerability and her connection to both Francesca and her late cousin’s legacy.
Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said that Season 5 will put both women’s emotions in the spotlight. “Season 5 is going to be about yearning,” the writer teased.
“It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We’re not the first by any means,” Brownell told Netflix. “But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge.”
Brownell, who believes that the show is about allowing people to see themselves represented, said, “It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy.”
Bridgerton Season 4 focused on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.
It navigated the complexities of the couple's social standing, and the "controversial proposal" after the first half of the season set the stage for their meeting and initial attraction.