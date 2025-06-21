‘Bridgerton’ Season Four wraps filming as fans await Benedict’s love story, set to hit Netflix in 2026

‘Bridgerton’ Season Four has officially wrapped filming, according to a new video shared by Netflix on its official Instagram account.

The short clip, posted on social media, shows various cast members exiting their trailers — first dressed in their Regency-era costumes, and then reappearing in everyday clothes.

Some actors kept their wigs on for fun, marking the end of another glittering season.

The video was shared with the caption, “Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to…”

Fan reactions to the wrap-up video The video sparked excitement among fans, but also raised a few eyebrows. Notably absent were Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma). Their absence led to concern among viewers. One fan commented, "WHERE IS OUR COLIN??? THIS IS NOT COOL??? I MISS HIM???" Another wrote, “Love this so much but also where is Luke Newton (sic).”

About the fourth season Despite the speculation, the biggest reveal remains that Season Four will centre around Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. As the second son of Edmund and Violet Bridgerton, Benedict’s romantic journey is based on Julia Quinn’s novel ‘An Offer From a Gentleman’.

The story follows his infatuation with a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball, known only as the Lady in Silver. His search eventually leads him to Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha — a young woman forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother.

The upcoming season promises a Cinderella-esque romance, rich with intrigue, hidden identities, and the drama of crossing social boundaries — all the elements fans adore in Bridgerton.