Bring Your Love: Sabrina Carpenter joins Madonna on ‘Confessions II’ title track

Madonna has joined Sabrina Carpenter for a new pop release that links two generations of music stars, with their collaboration "Bring Your Love" set to arrive on 30 April at 3 p.m. PST.
The song was first introduced live at Coachella on 18 April, where the pair performed it for a large crowd. During the set, lyrics including "Bring your love 'cause you cannot shake me down" drew a strong reaction from the audience. The performance also helped build interest around Madonna’s next album, Confessions II, which is due for release on 3 July.
Madonna’s Confessions II is due on 3 July 2026 and is being released as a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. The new record reunites her with producer Stuart Price, who worked on the original album, and it is being shaped around dance and electronic music.
The album has already been introduced with a teaser for the track "I Feel So Free", while a new single, "Bring Your Love", has also been tied to the project through her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Reports say Confessions II will be Madonna’s 15th studio album and her first since 2019’s Madame X, with preorders already open across formats including CD, vinyl and cassette.
Sabrina Carpenter’s role in the project has added fresh attention to the launch. Carpenter, who has had a strong run of pop success with songs such as "Espresso", has become one of the most visible younger stars in the genre. Her appearance alongside Madonna at Coachella created a cross-generational pairing that quickly spread online and across music media.
At Coachella, Madonna joined Carpenter during the latter’s headline set and performed with her in front of the festival crowd. The moment also included Madonna classics such as "Vogue" and "Like A Prayer", before the new song was introduced.
Fans will get the single first, followed by the full album in July.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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