Bring Your Love: Sabrina Carpenter joins Madonna on ‘Confessions II’ title track

Madonna has joined Sabrina Carpenter for a new pop release that links two generations of music stars, with their collaboration "Bring Your Love" set to arrive on 30 April at 3 p.m. PST.
The song was first introduced live at Coachella on 18 April, where the pair performed it for a large crowd. During the set, lyrics including "Bring your love 'cause you cannot shake me down" drew a strong reaction from the audience. The performance also helped build interest around Madonna’s next album, Confessions II, which is due for release on 3 July.
Madonna’s Confessions II is due on 3 July 2026 and is being released as a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. The new record reunites her with producer Stuart Price, who worked on the original album, and it is being shaped around dance and electronic music.
The album has already been introduced with a teaser for the track "I Feel So Free", while a new single, "Bring Your Love", has also been tied to the project through her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Reports say Confessions II will be Madonna’s 15th studio album and her first since 2019’s Madame X, with preorders already open across formats including CD, vinyl and cassette.
Sabrina Carpenter’s role in the project has added fresh attention to the launch. Carpenter, who has had a strong run of pop success with songs such as "Espresso", has become one of the most visible younger stars in the genre. Her appearance alongside Madonna at Coachella created a cross-generational pairing that quickly spread online and across music media.
At Coachella, Madonna joined Carpenter during the latter’s headline set and performed with her in front of the festival crowd. The moment also included Madonna classics such as "Vogue" and "Like A Prayer", before the new song was introduced.
Fans will get the single first, followed by the full album in July.