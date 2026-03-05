Britney Spears arrested for DUI in California, released hours later

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County, according to reports.

The California Highway Patrol detained the 42-year-old singer at around 9:28 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Authorities said Spears was later booked at about 3:02 a.m. at a local detention facility before being released at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Page Six cited inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Entertainment outlet TMZ first reported the arrest.

Court appearance scheduled Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the case. Following the arrest, the singer removed her Instagram profile, though it was not immediately clear if the move was related to the incident.

Recent legal developments The arrest comes shortly after Spears secured a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old man from Louisiana who allegedly harassed her online for years and appeared at her Los Angeles home.

According to court filings, the man had posted several disturbing messages on social media and had been contacting the singer since 2013. He was also arrested for trespassing at her residence in 2025.

Past legal issues Spears has faced legal trouble in the past. In 2007, the singer was charged with four misdemeanors linked to an alleged hit-and-run involving a parked car in Los Angeles.

Those charges were later resolved after she paid for damages to the vehicle, and a jury acquitted her of a separate charge of driving without a California license.