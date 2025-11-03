Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after alarming posts, fans worried

Pop icon Britney Spears has once again deleted her Instagram account, sparking concern among fans after a series of troubling posts in recent weeks.

As reported by People, the 43-year-old singer’s account went offline on Sunday, 2 November. Fans trying to visit her profile were greeted with a message saying that her “profile may have been removed.”

Spears’ decision to step away from social media comes amid growing public concern and renewed attention on her strained relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whose upcoming memoir has reportedly caused tension.

In recent weeks, the Toxic singer had shared multiple dancing videos on Instagram, often accompanied by emotional captions referencing her sons, Jayden James (19) and Sean Preston (20). She had also disabled comments on those posts.

Last month, Spears posted a video showing visible bruises on her arms and bandages on her hands, explaining in the caption that she had “fallen down the stairs at a friend’s house.” She added, “This is the way I express myself and pray through art … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!”

She also mentioned that her “boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” before adding a follow-up note: “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in! Thank you God.”

In another post shared on 19 October, Spears appeared to open up about her time in rehab during her 13-year conservatorship, claiming that “brain damage happened to me.” She also shared a photo of herself riding a horse, comparing her shoulder blades to “wings” — a reference to Maleficent, which she said had a personal resonance.

Quoting the post, People reported Spears wrote, “Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings … anything holy is never forgotten … her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them … not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting.”

The singer also mentioned a “traumatic experience” described in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, where she recalled being “illegally forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere.”