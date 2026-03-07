Britney Spears ex-husband Sam Asghari reacts to her DUI arrest, says 'people make mistakes'

Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): Pop singer Britney Spears' ex-husband, model and actor Sam Asghari, reacted to her recent DUI arrest, stating that people sometimes make mistakes and deserve privacy.

According to PEOPLE, the model shared his views during an interview with a television news channel on Friday, March 6.

Advertisement

During the interview, Asghari said he understands that people sometimes make mistakes. He also said that his attention has mainly been on the ongoing Iran war.

"When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that," Tehran-born Asghari said.

He futher added, "I think that everyone deserves privacy. And I hope the press has learned from the past, that they give her the privacy that she needs."

According to PEOPLE, Spears, 44, was arrested on the evening of March 4 in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was released and allowed to return home early the next morning.

According to a press release from California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Ryan Ayers, Spears' black BMW 430i was reported to the Ventura Communications Center for "driving erratically at a high speed." Officers later pulled the vehicle over.

Advertisement

Police said Spears "showed signs of impairment and was asked to take field sobriety tests." After the tests, she was arrested for what authorities said appeared to be driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.

As per the California Highway Patrol, the case is still under investigation.

A representative for Spears, in a statement to PEOPLE, stated that her arrest was "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," said the rep as per PEOPLE. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Spears and Asghari first started dating in 2016. The couple got married in June 2022 but separated in July 2023. Their divorce was finalised in May 2024 by a judge in Los Angeles County, according to PEOPLE magazine. (ANI)