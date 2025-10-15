Britney Spears hits back after Kevin Federline’s claims she called Justin Timberlake before their wedding

Kevin Federline has revealed a surprising detail from his past with Britney Spears, claiming that the pop star called her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their 2004 wedding. He said Britney wanted to “say her final piece” and find closure before officially starting her new life with him. Britney Spears has responded to these claims.

Kevin Federline's claims While promoting his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline told Entertainment Tonight that on the night before his and Britney’s wedding, he discovered she was on the phone with Timberlake, two years after their breakup. “I thought she was talking to her mom,” he recalled. “Then she told me she was on the phone with Justin.”

He said Britney wanted to “make sure everything was done” between them and that the call was her way of closing that chapter. Though shocked, Federline said he tried to stay calm, telling her there was no pressure to go through with the wedding if she had doubts.

“I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I hear you right?’” he said. “She told me she needed to say her final piece.” He added that, in hindsight, Britney may not have been completely over Timberlake at the time, but he understood she wanted closure before starting a new life.

Britney’s response and family focus A representative for Britney Spears responded to Kevin Federline’s claims, sharing that the singer is focused entirely on her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

They told People magazine, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].”

The response reflects Spears’ ongoing desire to maintain privacy and protect her family amid renewed public scrutiny. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Britney opened up about her past relationships, including her time with Justin Timberlake, and shared deeply personal experiences that shaped her journey both professionally and personally.

Meanwhile, Federline has defended his decision to write You Thought You Knew, insisting it’s not a money-making move but a way to share his truth. “Everything I’ve done has been for my family,” he said. “My kids are old enough to understand, and I want them to know my side of the story.”

FAQs What did Kevin Federline claim about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake? Kevin Federline alleged that Britney called her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their 2004 wedding to find closure.

How did Britney Spears respond to Federline’s claim? Britney’s representative stated to People, saying she’s focused solely on her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and criticized Federline for “profiting off her” through his book.

