Britney Spears sells the songs that defined a pop era in landmark catalogue deal: Report

Pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly sold her music catalogue, marking one of the most significant artist-rights deals in recent years and placing her firmly within a growing global trend reshaping how pop stars monetise their legacies.

According to a report by TMZ, Spears has sold her ownership stake in her recorded music to Primary Wave, a major player in music publishing and rights management. The financial terms of the agreement have not been made public, and the legal documents cited by the media outlet do not disclose an exact figure.

Sources quoted in the report described the deal as a “landmark” transaction, estimating its value in the same range as the approximately $200 million catalogue sale signed by Justin Bieber in 2022. Neither Spears nor Primary Wave has issued an official statement confirming or detailing the agreement.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, indicate that Spears signed the deal on 30 December. The singer is currently managed by Cade Hudson. Sources cited in the report said she is content with the sale and has been spending time with her children following the agreement.

The catalogue reportedly includes some of Spears’ most recognisable songs, spanning her late-1990s debut through her chart-dominating 2000s run. Titles mentioned include “...Baby One More Time”, “Oops!... I Did It Again”, “Toxic”, “Stronger”, “Circus”, “Gimme More”, “Womanizer” and “I’m a Slave 4 U”, among many others that defined a generation of global pop music.

In recent years, high-profile musicians have increasingly opted to sell their catalogues rather than rely solely on touring or streaming revenue. Artists who have taken this route include Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Shakira, Sting, Phil Collins and Stevie Nicks.

Notably, Nicks sold an 80% stake in her publishing catalogue to Primary Wave in 2020, with her copyrights reportedly valued at around $100 million at the time.

The reports of Spears’ catalogue sale come shortly after her comments about future live performances. In a post shared on Instagram on 8 January, the singer wrote, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.” She added, “But I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son ... in the UK and Australia very soon.”

Spears last toured the United States in 2018. She shares sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, with her former husband Kevin Federline. In October, Federline released his memoir You Thought You Knew, which details their marriage, divorce and subsequent custody disputes.