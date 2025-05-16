Broadway legend Charles Strouse, composer of Annie and Bye Bye Birdie, dies at 96 in New York

Charles Strouse, the acclaimed composer behind beloved musicals Annie and Bye Bye Birdie, has died at the age of 96. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in New York City on Thursday, May 15, though no cause of death was disclosed.

Tony, Grammy-winning composer Charles Strouse dies Strouse’s contribution to American musical theatre is immense, with over a dozen Broadway credits to his name. He won three Tony Awards for Bye Bye Birdie, Applause, and Annie, and received additional nominations for shows including Golden Boy, Charlie and Algernon, Rags, and Nick and Nora.

His work on Annie also earned him a Grammy Award for Best Cast Show Album.

Charles’ early life and career Born in New York City on June 7, 1928, to Jewish parents, Charles Strouse studied at the Eastman School of Music before receiving scholarships to study under legendary composers Arthur Berger, Aaron Copland, David Diamond, and Nadia Boulanger.

His long-time collaboration with lyricist Lee Adams began in 1949, leading to early projects for Off-Broadway and television before achieving major success with Bye Bye Birdie.

Strouse's second Tony came from Applause, based on the film All About Eve, and his third for the original score of Annie, which became a cultural phenomenon. Annie ran for over 2,300 performances, was revived twice on Broadway, and adapted into multiple films and TV specials.

Beyond the stage, Strouse also composed for film, contributing scores to Bonnie and Clyde (1967), The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968), and the animated classic All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989), among others. Strouse wrote the music and lyrics for the animated special Lyle, Lyle Crocodile which aired on HBO in 1987.

Strouse was married to director-choreographer Barbara Siman until her death on February 16, 2023. They had 4 children.