‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Indian remake happening with Kunal Kemmu at the helm as Jake Peralta: Reports

One of America’s most beloved comedy series, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, may soon get an Indian remake. According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, early work is underway to adapt the cult classic for Indian audiences — though nothing has been finalised yet.

The original show, which aired for eight successful seasons, follows the quirky yet efficient detectives of Brooklyn’s fictional 99th precinct.

Led by Andy Samberg’s hilarious and heartwarming portrayal of Jake Peralta, the ensemble cast has remained a fan favourite for over a decade. The idea of recreating this light-hearted police comedy in an Indian setting has already sparked plenty of curiosity and debate online.

As per the report, the Indian version is currently in its very early stages. “The makers do have a strong desire to bring out the Indian adaptation, but it is at a very nascent stage. Nothing is signed or confirmed yet, and they are still looking out for a platform,” the publication stated.

Will Kunal Kemmu be the next Jake Peralta? Among the most talked-about rumours is the possibility of actor Kunal Kemmu playing the lead role, Jake Peralta, in the Indian version.

Known for his comic timing and expressive screen presence, Kemmu seems like a natural choice to many fans. However, the report makes it clear that this remains speculation.

“The casting of Kemmu is a complete rumour. His name has been discussed amongst the makers due to his impeccable comic timing, but he has not been a part of those discussions yet and nothing has been taken to him,” the report added.

The team behind the show has reportedly written a pilot episode and begun shaping the characters to suit an Indian backdrop. Still, with the project being so early in development, viewers may have to wait over a year to see anything on screen — if it all goes according to plan.

About Brooklyn Nine-Nine The original ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, earned widespread acclaim not only for its humour but also for tackling serious social themes with sensitivity and wit.

With memorable characters like Rosa Diaz, Amy Santiago, Captain Holt, and Gina Linetti, the show has remained a constant on streaming platforms and in pop culture conversations.