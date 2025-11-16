Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews meets Suniel Shetty in Mumbai event, calls him a 'legend'

Hollywood actor, host and entertainer Terry Crews, best known for his role as Terry Jeffords in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, recently met Bollywood star Suniel Shetty at an event in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Crews shared a video from the gathering, where he can be seen smiling and posing with the ‘Dhadkan’ actor.

Posting the clip on social media, Crews wrote, “Honoured to meet Bollywood legend @suniel.shetty at the @binghatti Vintage grand reveal in Mumbai, India! (sic).”

He paired the video with the popular Santhosh Narayanan track Kanimaa, which quickly added to the online amusement.

The internet has been responding with light-hearted reactions. One user commented, “I didn’t know you were chill like that cuz (sic).” Another wrote, “Terry using Kanimaa song was not in my cards for 2025 (sic).” A third person posted on X, “Terry Crews using Kanimaa was not in my list (sic).”

Advertisement

More about Terry Crews Before he became a familiar face in Hollywood, Terry Crews embarked on an earlier career in the NFL. After retiring from professional football, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Over the years, he has taken on a wide range of roles — from action to comedy — becoming a versatile and beloved figure in entertainment.

Crews achieved major recognition for his role in the sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, appearing for eight seasons as Sergeant (later Lieutenant) Terry Jeffords.

He has also starred in films such as ‘White Chicks’, where his comic timing shone, and in ‘The Expendables’ franchise as the weapons specialist Hale Caesar.

In addition, Crews is a familiar face on reality and game shows: he has hosted ‘America’s Got Talent’ and previously fronted ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’.

Advertisement