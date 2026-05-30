Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor transforms into a troubled cop in gritty Kolkata crime thriller

The trailer for Brown has been released, offering audiences a first look at Karisma Kapoor in what appears to be one of the most challenging and transformative roles of her career.
Far removed from the glamorous characters that defined much of her filmography, Kapoor plays Rita Brown, a troubled police officer battling addiction, guilt and personal trauma while attempting to solve a series of brutal murders.
Set against the shadowy backdrop of Kolkata, Brown is being described by its makers as a neo-noir psychological crime thriller. Directed by Delhi Belly and Blackmail filmmaker Abhinay Deo, the series follows Rita Brown, once regarded as one of the city’s most capable officers, who now finds herself disgraced and struggling with alcoholism. A violent murder case forces her back into action, presenting what appears to be a final opportunity for redemption.
The trailer paints a bleak and unsettling picture of a city consumed by corruption, secrets and violence. Rita is shown investigating a string of murders that begin with the death of a powerful businessman’s daughter. As the case unfolds, she is drawn deeper into a world that appears increasingly dangerous and morally fractured.
Alongside Kapoor, the series features Surya Sharma as Inspector Arjun, a junior officer who joins Rita in the investigation. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen, Shaan, Paresh Pahuja and Ajinkya Deo in significant roles. The project has attracted additional attention because it marks Helen’s return to acting after a gap of nearly 14 years, while singer Shaan is set to make his OTT acting debut.
One of the trailer’s strongest elements is Kapoor’s performance. The actor appears visibly transformed, portraying a character weighed down by emotional scars and self-destructive behaviour. The footage suggests that Brown is as much a story about personal collapse and recovery as it is a conventional crime thriller.
The project is based on City of Death, the novel by Abheek Barua, and has been in development for several years. Its eventual release has generated considerable interest among viewers eager to see Kapoor return in a leading role with material that differs significantly from her previous work.
Visually, the trailer embraces the conventions of neo-noir storytelling, with rain-soaked streets, dimly lit interiors and an atmosphere of constant unease.
The series is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.