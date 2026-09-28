Bruce Campbell opens up on the Hollywood setback that changed how he views studios: 'I got kicked out of the lead'

Bruce Campbell is looking back at an early experience with the Hollywood studio system that, in his words, left a “very sour” taste.

Bruce Campbell recalls early Hollywood setback Bruce Campbell is looking back at an early experience with the Hollywood studio system that, in his words, left a “very sour” taste.

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The Evil Dead star, who has spent decades working across film and television, told Fox News Digital that his first studio film ended up being a particularly frustrating introduction to the business. Campbell said he was removed from the lead role, while the film was subsequently re-edited, retitled and ultimately never released.

“The first studio film I ever did, I got kicked out of the lead. The movie was re-edited, retitled and never came out. So, the taste in my mouth from studios is very sour,” Campbell said.

That experience appears to have stayed with him, particularly as Campbell has now taken almost every major creative role on his latest project.

Why Bruce Campbell chose the independent route Campbell wrote, directed, produced and stars in Ernie & Emma, an independent film made with his wife, Ida Gearon.

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For the actor, the project represents a deliberate move away from the traditional studio model and towards having greater control over the story and production. He described the decision as a chance to be “unbridled” creatively.

Campbell also pointed back to The Evil Dead, the 1981 horror film that helped establish his career, as another project where he had experienced filmmaking outside the studio system.

He said, “The very first movie we did, ‘Evil Dead,’ was the only other movie I've ever done free and clear of the studio system. So, I liked the taste of it early on.”

His latest film is a considerable departure from the horror work that made him a cult favourite. Ernie & Emma follows Ernie Tyler, a small-town pear salesman in Oregon who sets out on a road trip after his wife, Emma, dies. He is left with instructions for scattering her ashes, leading him into a journey involving grief, love and starting over.

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Bruce Campbell made the film with his wife The production was also a family affair. Campbell and Gearon filmed the project entirely in southern Oregon, allowing the actor to remain close to home rather than spending months away for a conventional production.

Gearon, a longtime costume designer, encouraged him to shoot the film in Oregon, Campbell recalled.

He also said working together proved unexpectedly smooth because they shared one clear objective.

“The best part of working with my wife was that, for once, we didn't argue. We argue a lot and when we made the movie we never argued once because we had a singular goal, singular vision. Boy, my wife, she is rock solid. She's a good human being from A to Z. I trust her,” Campbell said.

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He also added, “The other day we said to each other, we've been together so long we're actually family now.”

The actor is now taking Ernie & Emma on a nationwide screening tour at Alamo Drafthouse locations, following screenings at independent cinemas.

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For Campbell, Ernie & Emma is therefore more than another acting credit. It is a project built around the creative independence he says he has wanted for years — and a direct response to an early studio experience he has clearly not forgotten.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.