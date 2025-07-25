Bruce Willis’ net worth, family, and future: Who controls his $250 million fortune during dementia care?

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis' health is said to have taken a serious downturn, according to fresh reports. The 70-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and later with dementia, is reportedly now unable to walk or speak.

Advertisement

A report by The Express earlier this week claimed that Willis "is said to have become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though his family has confirmed no specific details about his mobility in recent months." The update also stated that the former action star is struggling to recall his days in Hollywood due to the progression of the disease.

In a rare public statement issued in April 2025, Willis’ family had reassured fans that although the illness is degenerative, his condition was considered stable at the time.

Career and Net Worth Bruce Willis rose to fame in the late 1980s with the Die Hard series and became one of the most recognisable action stars of his generation. He also starred in box office hits like The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, and Unbreakable. At the peak of his career, Willis earned as much as $20 million per film, including for Unbreakable in 2000.

Advertisement

It is estimated that he made over $100 million from the Die Hard franchise alone. With a combination of film salaries, royalties, endorsements, and business ventures, Willis reportedly built a net worth of around $250 million by 2019.

Family and Estate Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 until 2000. They share three daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — who frequently share family updates and photos of their father on social media.

Since 2009, Willis has been married to model and skincare entrepreneur Emma Heming Willis. The couple have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. According to Finance Monthly, his estimated $250 million estate is expected to be divided among his five daughters, with Emma overseeing the trust and legal matters alongside professional advisors.