Bruce Willis now non-verbal and immobile as dementia worsens, may not remember his acting days: Report

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, known for his decades-spanning career in action, drama, and comedy, is reportedly now non-verbal and immobile as his battle with frontotemporal dementia worsens.

A new report by The Express claims that the 70-year-old star’s condition has deteriorated significantly, with the former actor no longer able to speak or walk.

What Happened To Bruce Willis? Willis, who officially stepped away from acting in 2022 following a diagnosis of aphasia, was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — a progressive neurological condition that affects personality, language, and motor skills.

In April 2025, his family shared a rare public update, reassuring fans that while the disease continues to progress, his condition was then considered stable.

However, this latest report suggests that things have changed. “He is said to have become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though no specific details about his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months,” the article states.

It’s also reported that Willis is struggling to remember his iconic roles from the 1990s and 2000s, including the films that defined his legacy.

About Willis' Iconic Career Bruce Willis remains one of Hollywood’s most recognisable and beloved stars. He rose to fame with the hit TV series ‘Moonlighting’ before becoming a global sensation as NYPD officer John McClane in the ‘Die Hard’ franchise.

Over his four-decade career, he starred in numerous box office hits such as ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘Armageddon’, ‘Unbreakable’, ‘Looper’, and ‘The Fifth Element’, earning praise for his versatility across genres.