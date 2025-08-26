Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares update on his dementia: ‘His brain is failing him’

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, has shared a heartfelt update on her husband's health and spoken about the reality of caring for someone with dementia.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer in an ABC News special titled ‘Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey’, Emma explained that while Bruce remains physically strong and mobile, it’s his mind that’s struggling.

“Bruce is in really great health overall,” she said. “It’s just his brain that is failing him.”

Emma shared that the family has had to adapt to new ways of connecting with Bruce. "The language is going, and we've learnt to adapt,” she said. “We’ve found a different way to communicate.”

Though moments of clarity are brief, they still bring joy. “Not days, but we get moments,” Emma said. “His laugh—he has such a hearty laugh. Sometimes you see the twinkle in his eye, or a little smirk, and I just feel transported.”

She admitted it’s painful to watch those moments fade so quickly. "It’s hard. But I’m grateful. I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here."

What happened to Bruce Willis? Bruce, 70, was diagnosed in 2023 with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare and progressive brain condition that affects personality, behaviour, and language.

Unlike Alzheimer’s, which often begins with memory loss, FTD typically shows up first through changes in how a person behaves or communicates. According to the CDC, it can lead to difficulty speaking, emotional withdrawal, and problems with decision-making.