Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez, who has died at the age of 74.

The singer shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post, paying tribute to his father's influence on his life, music and career.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote. Reflecting on their relationship, he added, “If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

The 41-year-old singer, whose real name is also Peter Hernandez, spoke about his father's role in raising their six children, including Mars, his sisters Tiara, Tahiti, Presley and Jaime, and his brother Eric.

“In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again,” he wrote.

Mars concluded his tribute with an emotional message to his late father and mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died from a brain aneurysm in 2013 at the age of 55.

“I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” he wrote.

Alongside the message, the singer shared a photograph of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed, along with several pictures from different stages of his father's life. Mars did not disclose the cause of his father's death.

Peter Hernandez had a significant influence on Bruno Mars' musical upbringing. Born in Brooklyn, he later moved to Hawaii, where he founded a doo-wop revival group called The Love Notes.

Mars' passion for performing was influenced by his father's musical background. Hernandez had also spoken about his son's early interest in entertainment, recalling how he loved being the centre of attention from a young age.

“He was a ham,” Hernandez told MidWeek in 2014, as cited by People magazine.

“As soon as he could walk and express himself, he had to be in the middle of everything and wanted to be a part of whoever he’d seen on TV,” he added.

Hernandez also spoke about the love and support that surrounded his son while growing up, describing him as “the product of a lot of love from all his family.”