Bryce Dallas Howard leads improv comics undercover in film Deep Cover

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Advertisement

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - "Jurassic World" actor Bryce Dallas Howard takes on London’s criminal underworld in action comedy "Deep Cover," playing an improv teacher who goes undercover.

The American stars as Kat, who along with her two students Marlon and Hugh, played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, respectively, are recruited by a police cop to infiltrate a criminal gang.

Never breaking character and sticking to their "yes and..." improv comedy rule, the trio soon find themselves inside London's threatening gangland.

"The script was so tight, so fun and of course I related to it, being an actor myself," Howard told Reuters at the film's world premiere at the SXSW London festival on Wednesday.

“There was lots of giggling and lots of laughing," she added about making the movie.

Advertisement

Released on Prime Video on June 12, "Deep Cover" sees Bloom, who shot to fame in "The Lord of the Rings" movies, play a committed method actor. "Ted Lasso" actor Mohammed portrays a lonely worker drawn to Kat's classes to gain confidence.

"There are quite a lot of scenes ... that were just done in one take ... because you just need to have all of that energy ... pinging around between them (Howard, Bloom) and Mohammed," director Tom Kingsley said. "And they’re all playing different characters to what you would normally expect."

Asked if he tried to make Howard and Bloom laugh on set given his comedy background, Mohammed said: "I would play around a little bit ... changing some of the lines every so often. But ... they were just up for it."

Advertisement

Apple TV has announced a fourth season of Emmy-winning comedy series "Ted Lasso," in which Jason Sudeikis played the American coach of upstart British football team AFC Richmond and Mohammed portrayed kitman-turned-coach Nate Shelley.

Asked what he could say about season four, in which Lasso will coach a women's football team, Mohammed said: "I only know what's in the press at the moment ... I can't wait to see it. Who knows if Nate's in it ... we will see.”