As BTS prepares for a much-anticipated reunion following their mandatory military service, the K-pop group has released a teaser for their upcoming project titled BTS 7 Moments. And, fans can’t keep calm.

The teaser, dropped on March 17, features the photos of all seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Set to release on April 2, the project will be available for pre-order from March 19 at 7:30 AM (India time).

Jin and J-Hope are already making headlines through solo projects, acting debuts and tour announcements. Fans are now thrilled at the idea of seeing all members back together. The reunion of BTS is shaping 2025 to be a landmark year for the global K-pop community.

BTS has been on a temporary break as all seven members fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service. Jin and J-Hope completed their military duties in 2024. The other members, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are still serving. They are expected to finish by mid-2025.

This means that the globally popular K-pop group will likely make a full group comeback in the second half of 2025.

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, had earlier hinted at a possible full-group comeback in late 2025 for BTS. This followed their announcement in September 2023 that all members had renewed their contracts. Hybe launched BTS and now manages the global K-pop group.

Earlier, when online speculation suggested changes to the 2025 return, HYBE clarified that their CFO’s comments did not indicate any shift in the expected timeline. The agency confirmed that they were in ongoing discussions with the members about their post-military activities.

Why are BTS members serving the military? In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. This mandatory service applies to nearly everyone, including K-pop idols like BTS.