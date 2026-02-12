BTS ‘Arirang' concert to be broadcast live in theatres across the world

Fans of global K-pop phenomenon BTS will be able to experience parts of the group’s highly anticipated Arirang World Tour live on the big screen this April, as select concerts are set to be broadcast in cinemas around the world.

How to Watch BTS ‘Arirang’ World Tour Live in Cinemas Globally The streaming event is being presented by HYBE, BigHit Music and Trafalgar Releasing — the same team behind several major concert cinema events — and will bring live broadcasts of two full-length tour concerts to screens in multiple countries.

According to official announcements, cinema audiences will be able to watch:

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in Goyang: Live Viewing — Saturday, 11 April 2026 BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in Tokyo: Live Viewing — Saturday, 18 April 2026 These events are designed to capture the atmosphere and scale of the stadium shows, allowing fans who could not secure tickets for the live concerts to see the performances together in movie theatres.

BTS’s return to cinema follows the massive global response to news of the Arirang tour, including the extremely fast sell-out of initial tour dates and anticipation that this will be one of the year’s biggest music events.

A Global Audience Beyond Stadium Walls Streaming ‘Arirang’ in cinemas is part of a broader strategy to bring BTS performances to fans worldwide. Earlier this month, BTS also announced multiple online live stream options and delayed viewings for those unable to attend in person.

These include online streams of concerts on April 9, 11 and 12, which can be watched remotely through official digital platforms.

Timed cinema broadcasts complement these online options. Given the time-zone differences, many theatres will show the live performances on the same day but at times suitable for local audiences. Delayed cinema viewings are also expected in some regions.

BTS’s First Tour in Years The Arirang World Tour marks BTS’s first world tour since members completed their mandatory military service in South Korea. It comes alongside the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang, and the group’s first full-group performance in nearly four years.

The tour officially begins in Goyang, South Korea, on 9 April 2026 and is set to span 82 shows across 34 regions, including dates in Asia, North and South America, Europe, Oceania and elsewhere.

Not Just Concerts — A Comeback Week Beyond cinema streams and concerts, BTS have planned multiple events to celebrate their comeback. On 21 March 2026, BTS will perform a major open-air concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, which will stream live globally via Netflix.

This event — broadcast live in more than 190 countries — will feature songs from Arirang and mark BTS’s first large-scale group performance since the end of their hiatus. It follows the album’s release on 20 March 2026.

To add to the experience, a documentary film, BTS: THE RETURN, will premiere on 27 March 2026 on Netflix, offering fans an insider look at the band’s journey, creative process and emotional reunion after nearly four years apart.

For the global ARMY — the dedicated fan community — these cinema livestreams offer a rare chance to experience BTS together in a shared setting. Tickets for stadium shows sold out rapidly when first released, reflecting extraordinary worldwide demand.

Cinematic streams make the concerts accessible to people unable to travel or secure concert tickets, while online streaming ensures that fans everywhere can be part of the moment. The combination of cinema, online and Netflix offerings means BTS’s comeback is as inclusive and far-reaching as possible.

As the Arirang World Tour unfolds through 2026 and into 2027, more live and streamed events are expected to be announced. For now, fans can look forward to April’s cinema broadcasts, a celebratory Netflix concert, and a documentary that tells the story of one of the most influential pop acts in modern music.