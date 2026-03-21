BTS comeback concert: Seoul on high alert, traffic complaints surge amid strict road security

K-pop group BTS returns Saturday to the stage with BTS The Comeback Live Arirang after four years. Reuniting as a group after their break and military duties, all members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will be performing live at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. Ahead of the big show, Seoul has been placed under tight security as fans from the US, Europe, and across Asia flock to catch a glimpse of the boys.

Seoul beef ups security ahead of BTS concert AP reported that more than 2,00,000 fans are expected to arrive at the Gwanghwamun area, including 22,000 fans who secured free seats in the designated viewing zone and others planning to watch on screens nearby. The comeback concert will be streamed live on Netflix.

Amid this, heavy security has been deployed across Seoul.

AP reported an almost shutdown of the area. following stringent crowd-control measures, closing of nearby streets, roads and museums, halting subway and bus services in the concert area, and sealing off dozens of surrounding buildings

Vehicle will be prohibited from entering the main road between Gwanghwamun and Seoul City Hall for more than 30 hours through Sunday morning.

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Anti-terror monitoring amid global war The government has also placed anti-terror monitoring, citing global conflict and a large number of tourists. Surveillance vehicles and jamming equipment have been put in place to enhance the security. Even unauthorised drones will be blocked in the area for the concert, taking crowd safety more seriously after the fatal 2022 Halloween incident.

Nearby shops and deliveries have been directed to pause their activities for the time being, reported AP.

Netizens report traffic surge Meanwhile, many, including students, office goers and more, took to social media to complain about the traffic surge in the area.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The way I am staying so far from Seoul lately cause I know the traffic is INSANEEEEEEE. Like yes I wanna see all the army stuff but also I value my life and sanity LOL.”

“This BTS ARIRANG concert should be boycotted. Local Seoul residents are frustrated with the disruptions, traffic chaos, and heavy restrictions,” read another post.

One shared, “University student portals in Seoul have a whole traffic closure and safety warning instructions page for the BTS concert in Gwanghamun bro I was just reading my UNI's announcements earlier and everyone plans to stay home for 2 days (the ones not attending the concert).”

“Took a 30 minute taxi ride yesterday and the taxi driver and I yapped the entire time. I had my anthropological cap on while listening ofc,” said someone else, adding, “He started talking about the BTS comeback and how much traffic/ disturbance it’s causing to Seoul. As a taxi driver, this obv must be frustrating to him. However, he was also grateful to BTS. in his 74 years of life, he never would’ve imagined Korea to be this powerhouse.”

A different user claimed, “Mind you, actual Seoul people are enraged because of that damned tourist trap/traffic jam labeled as a concert.”

Also Read | Netflix drops adorable BTS video with V, Jungkook to tease ARIRANG trailer

Traffic advisory Meanwhile, the Korea Times reported that a section of Sejong-daero connecting the square to City Hall has been closed since 9 pm Friday and will remain shut until 6 am Sunday.

Additional road closures are said to be in effect on Saturday, including Sajik-ro and Yulgok-ro from 4 pm to 11 pm, and Saemunan-ro and the Gwanghwamun Underpass from 7 pm to 11 pm. At Gwanghwamun, City Hall, and Gyeongbokgung subway stations, some exits will close from 5 am, with all exits shut from 2 pm; trains will not stop at these stations until around 10 pm after the concert concludes, added the report.

Bus services on Sejong-daero have already been rerouted since Friday night, as per Korea Daily. On the other hand, routes on Sajik-ro and Saemunan-ro will be diverted from 4 pm Saturday, with normal operations resuming at 11 pm.

Bike rental services and racks within a 1 km radius of the concert venue will remain closed until 9 am Sunday. The authorities also warned against illegal parking in the Gwanghwamun area from 9 am to 10 pm on Saturday.