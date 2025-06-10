BTS comeback: RM and V reunite after military discharge, ARMY celebrates return. See viral pics

Just a few days left until the BTS members reunite. On Tuesday, members RM aka Kim Namjoon and V aka Kim Taehyung have been discharged from their military duties. The two made their first appearance before the press.

RM and V discharged from military Their pictures are now going viral on the internet.

In pictures, V and RM posed one last time in their uniforms. Looking handsome and stronger than ever, the two smiled big for the cameras.

Showered with love, they received giant flower bouquets upon discharge.

In a fun moment, RM also took out his precious saxophone and played the Case Closed OST. He also struck a hilarious pose and left V laughing as seen in pictures.

The last time he took out his saxophone was to welcome back member Jin after he completed his mandatory military service.

Fans react to V and RM's pictures Reacting to their fun pictures, BTS ARMY is counting the days for BTS comeback. Someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “My babies are home.”

“The world is healing,” commented another.

One more wrote, “I can't believe it's happening."

Meanwhile, several fans have reportedly turned Seoul purple with banners and posters to celebrate BTS' return. In viral pictures, a sea of fans were seen waiting outside the HYBE building to catch a glimpse of their favourite idol.

RM and V open up about military experience RM and V also posted a bunch of updates on his official Instagram handle.

Talking to the media, RM was quoted saying by Soompi, “Although there were difficulties [while in the military], I felt that there were many people who had been protecting our country in our stead while we were promoting [as BTS].”

“It was a meaningful time in which I could become closer to other people who have served in the military before. I’m worried for my juniors. I hope to see them again in good health after they endure a bit longer and return to society. Thank you to ARMY who waited. I will work hard as BTS’s RM back in society.”

V also added about his experience in the military and shared, “I want to sincerely express my gratitude to ARMY who waited. If you wait just a little bit longer, we will return with great performances.” While thanking the fellow soldiers who supported him while in the military, V added, “I’ll work hard as an admirable person back in society.”

Regarding what they want to the most after their return, RM shared, “I want to perform the most. I want to quickly work hard to make an album and return to the stage,” adding, “We will greet [fans] again as BTS’s RM and V. Thank you.”

BTS reunion BTS will reunite soon as Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on Wednesday. Suga will be the last member to be discharged, scheduled on June 21.