BTS confirms 2026 comeback with full-group album and world tour: 'Please look forward to it'

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially announced their much-anticipated comeback, sending waves of excitement through their dedicated fanbase, ARMY.

Advertisement

On July 1, all seven members — RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook — reunited for a Weverse live broadcast, sharing heartfelt updates and confirming plans for a group return in 2026.

BTS officially announces comeback, world tour in 2026 The group revealed they will be releasing a new full-group album in spring 2026, marking their first collective music project in four years. The announcement comes as all members have officially completed their mandatory military service in South Korea, with Jin being the first one to have completed his service.

RM, the group’s leader, said, “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

Advertisement

The band will begin working on the new album in the United States starting this month. RM added, “Of course, we will also be going on a tour, a world tour, starting next spring. We’ll be going to see you here and there all over the world, so please look forward to it.”

Advertisement

Jungkook echoed the sentiment, stating, "This time, we’re really going to go all the way back to our original mindset and gather together."

The announcement of both a new album and a global tour has sparked immense excitement among fans, many of whom have been awaiting a full-group comeback since the group announced a hiatus from joint activities in 2022 to focus on solo projects and fulfil national service duties.

Advertisement

BTS also assured fans that they will continue sharing updates through Weverse Live and social media as they begin this new chapter.