BTS drops BTS Movie Weeks trailer before comeback: Tickets, concert films, and more

BTS has dropped the trailer for BTS Movie Weeks amid the anticipation of their upcoming album, which is expected to come out in spring 2026. While global tickets are already on sale now, the project will be released in theatres worldwide on September 24 this year, according to btsmovieweeks.com.

Advertisement

All about BTS Movie Weeks BTS Movie Weeks is a series of four remastered concert films – BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

All the concert films have been remastered in 4K and 5.1 surround sound to celebrate the performances and moments that shaped the journey of the K-pop group.

According to Deadline, the concert films will be screened in over 2,500 theatres in more than 65 countries from September 24 to October 5.

Advertisement

BTS Movie Weeks Trailer The trailer featured snippets from BTS concerts across the world. “After all this time, we relive our most beautiful and brightest moments,” a message glowed on the screen.

“The roar of the crowd. The heart of the night. The heart-pounding thrill. The unforgettable moments we shared now come to life on the big screen, remastered in 4K,” it added in poetic accumulation.

BTS recently held a live session from a beach in Los Angeles. They informed that they were working on their upcoming album in the US. BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game on Monday, August 25. The tickets for BTS Movie Weeks are available on btsmovieweeks.com.

Advertisement

FAQs Which concert films does BTS Movie Weeks feature? BTS Movie Weeks features BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.

When will BTS Movie Weeks hit the theatres? BTS Movie Weeks will be released in theatres on September 24 this year.

Where can I buy tickets for BTS Movie Weeks? Visit btsmovieweeks.com to get your tickets for BTS Movie Weeks.