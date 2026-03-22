BTS fandom fading? Netizens debate over HYBE's 100K attendees claim at BTS Comeback Live Concert

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook successfully marked their comeback as a group with their first concert in nearly four years. The BTS Comeback Live Concert: Arirang saw thousands of attendees in Seoul's Gwanghwamun who flocked to see their favourite K-pop group. However, reports claim that the turnout was lower than expected.

BTS comeback concert: How many attended? Seoul was prepped to ensure the highest security for the Saturday show.

The concert was held against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace. Several visuals showed fans singing along with glowsticks as the boys took to the stage in the most-awaited moment.

Amid this, a debate on total turnout at the concert has left netizens divided.

"An estimated 104,000 fans attended the Gwanghwamun Square concert, based on ticket sales and data from the country's three major mobile carriers," HYBE said in a statement to AFP.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the total turnout was lower than an initial projection of 260,000. Reportedly, police estimates placed the crowd size much lower, at around 42,000.

Around 15,000 police officers and security personnel were mobilised for the concert. Barricades were lined across the roads while nearby shops and venues were shut. Several subway station gates and roads were also reportedly blocked.

South Korean media outlets also claimed that CCTV footage in the afternoon showed an empty concert zone.

Netizens react to BTS concert turnout Reacting to the turnout, a user took to X and wrote, “Kpop stans trying to convince us BTS pulling a crowd of around 30,000-32,000 people means that they’re flopping.”

Another added, “Less than 10% of projected 260000 people attended FREE BTS concert in Seoul. This is so embarrassing.”

“I’m sorry but K-pop fans are STILL comparing BTS to some random groups even after all the records we broke with Arirang AND hosting their comeback concert in the streets of Korea with over 100K attendees present lmao,” a fan argued.

“Koreans are saying not even 20K fans came to watch BTS comeback concert but HYBE spread fake news that 300K fans are coming,” someone else accused the label.

“I'm crying. They set up several screens because they expected a lot of people but it's so empty behind them, literally just police officers. The biggest national disgrace being broadcast live,” wrote a different user.

Meanwhile, the Korea Times cited real-time city data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and reported that around 40,000 to 42,000 people were present in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area at 8 pm. Reportedly, police at that time were also said to be at roughly the same range at the site.

The official seating capacity of the concert was 22,000.

The concert was live streamed on Netflix.

BTS World Tour BTS' latest album, ARIRANG was released on Friday. It sold nearly four million copies on day 1, said HYBE.