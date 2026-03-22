BTS fandom fading? Netizens debate over HYBE's 100K attendees claim at BTS Comeback Live Concert

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook successfully marked their comeback as a group with their first concert in nearly four years. The BTS Comeback Live Concert: Arirang saw thousands of attendees in Seoul's Gwanghwamun who flocked to see their favourite K-pop group. However, reports claim that the turnout was lower than expected.
Seoul was prepped to ensure the highest security for the Saturday show.
The concert was held against the backdrop of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace. Several visuals showed fans singing along with glowsticks as the boys took to the stage in the most-awaited moment.
Amid this, a debate on total turnout at the concert has left netizens divided.
"An estimated 104,000 fans attended the Gwanghwamun Square concert, based on ticket sales and data from the country's three major mobile carriers," HYBE said in a statement to AFP.
According to the Yonhap news agency, the total turnout was lower than an initial projection of 260,000. Reportedly, police estimates placed the crowd size much lower, at around 42,000.
Around 15,000 police officers and security personnel were mobilised for the concert. Barricades were lined across the roads while nearby shops and venues were shut. Several subway station gates and roads were also reportedly blocked.
South Korean media outlets also claimed that CCTV footage in the afternoon showed an empty concert zone.
Reacting to the turnout, a user took to X and wrote, “Kpop stans trying to convince us BTS pulling a crowd of around 30,000-32,000 people means that they’re flopping.”
Another added, “Less than 10% of projected 260000 people attended FREE BTS concert in Seoul. This is so embarrassing.”
“I’m sorry but K-pop fans are STILL comparing BTS to some random groups even after all the records we broke with Arirang AND hosting their comeback concert in the streets of Korea with over 100K attendees present lmao,” a fan argued.
“Koreans are saying not even 20K fans came to watch BTS comeback concert but HYBE spread fake news that 300K fans are coming,” someone else accused the label.
“I'm crying. They set up several screens because they expected a lot of people but it's so empty behind them, literally just police officers. The biggest national disgrace being broadcast live,” wrote a different user.
Meanwhile, the Korea Times cited real-time city data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and reported that around 40,000 to 42,000 people were present in the Gwanghwamun and Deoksugung area at 8 pm. Reportedly, police at that time were also said to be at roughly the same range at the site.
The official seating capacity of the concert was 22,000.
The concert was live streamed on Netflix.
BTS' latest album, ARIRANG was released on Friday. It sold nearly four million copies on day 1, said HYBE.
Following Saturday's concert, BTS will kick off their ARIRANG world tour, starting from April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. They will hold 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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