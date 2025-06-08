BTS Festa 2025: When and where to watch, full schedule, theme, offline events and group reunion

BTS Festa 2025 is not just a celebration of the group’s 12th anniversary — it carries a heartfelt message for fans.

This year’s theme, ‘Twelve O’Clock,’ draws inspiration from the group’s 2020 track ‘Zero O’Clock,’ a song about resilience, healing, and the quiet beginning of something new. Fans believe this is more than symbolic, suggesting the dawn of a new era for BTS.

Offline events at KINTEX Big Hit Music has announced large-scale offline events set for June 13 and 14 at Halls 9 and 10 of Exhibition Center 2, KINTEX, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. With over 20 booths, fans can expect interactive zones such as:

ARMY Bomb Photo Spot – featuring a massive version of BTS’ light stick with a lighting show

Voice Zone – where fans can hear messages from BTS members

Trophy Zone – highlighting the band’s achievements

BTS Locker – displaying personal items from each member

DIY Zone – with hands-on activities like button making and sachet crafting

Spotify Playlist Corner – playing songs selected by BTS Free gifts will also be available at various sponsor booths.

Digital content and dates From 1 June, BTS has been sharing exclusive online content. Highlights include:

HoSeokjin Photo Series – June 2-3

Anchor War, Today’s ARMY 613 Teaser – June 7

Today’s ARMY 613 – June 8

HoSeokjin’s 12 O’clock – June 12

FESTA HOTS Final Days – June 13 -14 Possible group reunion? The celebration is especially meaningful this year as it aligns with the discharge of most members from military service. RM and V return on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. Suga is expected to complete his public service on June 21.

With six members officially back, excitement is high for a potential group reunion during J-hope’s solo concert — HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL — set for June 13 and 14 at Goyang Sports Complex. The concert will also stream live on Weverse.

