BTS 'Hooligan' MV is here and the internet is losing its mind – Check ARMYs reactions

BTS have unveiled the music video for ‘Hooligan’, the latest release from their ongoing comeback, and fans have responded with immediate excitement across social media.

BTS drops music video for ‘Hooligan’ The video arrives after a steady run of releases, adding another layer to what has become one of the group’s most visually ambitious eras.

The ‘Hooligan’ music video is marked by its cinematic scale and striking visual style. Built around a masked concept that BTS had teased earlier, the video features performers in masks who add a sense of tension and drama to the overall presentation.

This idea had already appeared during live stages, where it created an intense, high-energy atmosphere that drew strong reactions from fans.

Choreography remains a major highlight of the video. The sequences are tightly coordinated and carry a raw, aggressive energy that matches the tone of the track.

The overall mood is loud, chaotic and deliberately unrestrained, presenting BTS in a way that feels bold and unapologetic.

Fans react to the music video Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions. One post read, “CENTER MIN YOONGI FOR HOOLIGAN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS (sic).”

Another praised the casting in the video, writing, “let’s talk about casting the ICONIC model soojoo in the hooligan mv—she looked stunning and fierce! loving the way bts is incorporating so many korean legends in their comeback. and she’s 40!! (sic)”

Many viewers focused on the scale and impact of the video. “THAT WAS ACTUALLY INSANITY I FEEL REBORN (sic),” one fan wrote, while another added, “making a music video for hooligan is one of the best decisions ever omfg this is insaneee (sic).”

Some reactions also pointed to the variety in BTS’s current comeback. One comment read, “If I knew nothing about BTS/Arirang and you told me that the swim MV, 2.0 mv, and Hooligan MV all came from songs off the same album, I wouldn’t believe you. Cuz how we go from sailors to Mob gangsters to demigods? wtf am I supposed to wear to the tour (sic).”

The release of ‘Hooligan’ follows BTS’s recent comeback album ‘Arirang’, which drew attention for blending traditional Korean influences with a modern sound. The group had earlier released ‘Swim’ as the title track, along with its own music video that introduced the broader concept of the comeback.

In addition, BTS also dropped a separate music video for ‘2.0’, further expanding the visual and thematic range of the project. Each release has presented a different tone and style, from the more grounded imagery of ‘Swim’ to the stylised approach seen in ‘2.0’ and now the high-intensity world of ‘Hooligan’.