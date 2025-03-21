BTS' J-Hope has set the internet buzzing after a new digital single 'Mona Lisa' was released almost two weeks after “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” debut. Excited fans got a chance to catch a glimpse of 20-minute 40 second song of J-Hope’s second digital single of the year.

J-Hope said, “It’s a performance-driven track I’m presenting after a long time. I prepared it as a gift, thinking of ARMYs (BTS' fandom) who’ve been waiting for a performance song. I’m really excited about it myself,” while describing the song ahead of its release, The Korea Times reported. Adding, he said, “The lyrics are witty and playful, so it’s easy and fun to listen to. The song features quirky sound effects and cheeky elements throughout. Spotting them will make the listening experience even more enjoyable.”

A post on official BTS Instagram handle states, "j-hope 'MONA LISA' MV OUT NOW.” The latest song “Mona Lisa” release is making waves online and has already amassed 6.61 lakh views, 3.43 thousand likes and several comments within an hour of its release.

Watch ‘MONA LISA’ video here:

Social media reaction on new digital single ‘Mona Lisa’ Fans on social media shared their excitement as the video comes days after J-Hope performed Mona Lisa in front of an ecstatic audience at a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York.

Reacting to the fine art-inspired video, a user stated, “Jhope you are our masterpiece.” Another user remarked, “Vocalist + Visual + Rap skills + Dance + Talents = King J-hope!!”

A third user replied, “Another Masterpiece by dance master !!” A fourth user stated, “Post millitary JHope is on another level. He is on fire, insane, amazing just incredible. He made this song for us, ARMY, let's reach to million in 24 hours. We can do it and we will.”